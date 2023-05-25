A GERMAN family enjoying a long-term villa let in Mallorca were shocked to find the locks changed and their possessions thrown outside after returning from a day out.

The Guardia Civil have arrested the Andratx villa owner- also German- on charges of home invasion and causing damage.

Officers are trying to find out what motivated the man to behave as he did, especially as the young couple who were staying there had paid for some improvements out of their own pocket and were seriously interested in buying the villa.

The Guardia and the Andratx Policia Local were called on Tuesday afternoon by the couple who found themselves literally out on the street, along with their young children.

They told officers that they had a rental contract and the real estate agency responsible for the property confirmed they were telling the truth and supplied documents to back up what the couple said.

Neighbours also told the police that the family had been living in the villa for several months and were genuine residents.

It took four hours to verify all of the rental contracts and payments and to ensure that nothing belonging to the family had been stolen by the landlord.

The Guardia Civil then detained the villa owner, who had recently arrived from Germany.