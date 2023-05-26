2 bedroom Finca/Country House for sale in Sedella with pool garage - € 280,000

Sedella, Málaga 2 beds 1 baths € 280,000

Country house in Sedella with spectacular panoramic mountain views. The house, distributed on one floor, offers a spacious living room to enjoy the view, a furnished and equipped kitchen, two bedrooms with air conditioning, and a full bathroom. The property is fully fenced and has a security system for your tranquility and protection. Additionally, it features a covered barbecue area with mountain views, ideal for gatherings. It also has an outdoor laundry area for your convenience. The private garden features a covered heated swimming pool for year-round enjoyment. The windows are double… See full property details