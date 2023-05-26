A study by IE University and the Spanish Golf Courses Association has shown that golf tourists have invested €4.2 billion in Spanish property, purchasing more than 280,000 homes. Britons top the list of foreigners taking to the fairways in Spain, while Irish golfers are the ones who spend most per day while holidaying here.

In total, the study found that over a quarter of all of Europe’s 4.2 million registered golfers choose to play in Spain, with Andalusia being both the main area for golf tourism and for associated property ownership.

Andalusia’s stunning golf resorts, beautiful beachscapes and sun-kissed climate all contribute to the area’s popularity with golf tourists. The region is also home to an impressive range of golf properties, meaning that buyers have plenty of choice when it comes to property type, price and location. Marc Pritchard, Sales and Marketing Director at Taylor Wimpey España, comments:

“Buyers are seeking a range of golf properties, from light and airy apartments to townhouses with plenty of room for family and/or guests. Many of our buyers these days also want to use their space flexibly – some breaks are purely for leisure but others combine time on the fairways and enjoying the local area with time spent working from home. So properties need to serve a range of needs.”

A total of 102,439 foreign golfers own homes in Andalusia, according to the IE University study. Resort living is a popular choice for those seeking to have everything nearby. Resorts provide not just exceptional golf facilities, but a range of other amenities. La Cala Golf Resort, for example, is home to five restaurants, a large outdoor pool, a hotel and a spa and wellness centre, in addition to its three golf courses and golf academy.

La Cala also provides a range of property types for golfers wanting a second home on-site. Taylor Wimpey España’s Belaria is located there, offering brand new townhouses, with accommodation split across three levels. Each of the three-bedroom homes features a large solarium, garden and a basement with the potential for flexible use. The 21 properties offer panoramic views of the resort, the sea and Mijas valley and come with a communal pool. Built with the environment in mind, they also offer an energy rating of A. Prices start from €572,000 plus VAT.

Taylor Wimpey España also offers various styles of apartments at La Cala. At Solana Village South, the south- and southwest-facing frontline golf properties cost from €370,000 plus VAT. The light-filled hilltop apartments have large terraces with glass balcony enclosures for enjoying the spectacular views, while ground-floor apartments have private gardens with views of the communal pool, resort gardens and golf course. Solana Village is located close to the spa, clubhouse and sport area, for maximum convenience. As with homes at Belaria, all owners at Solana Village are entitled to a Privilege Card that provides numerous benefits and discounts at the La Cala Resort.

The availability of so many high-quality homes means that foreign golfers looking for a property in Spain enjoy a wealth of choice. This helps contribute to the huge impact that golf tourism has on the Spanish economy. IE University reports a direct economic impact of around €5.418 billion per year, and an indirect impact of €12.769 billion.

“Spain is home to some of the finest golf courses in the world,” continues Taylor Wimpey España’s Marc Pritchard. “By matching the quality of the properties on offer to the quality of the courses, we can ensure that every golfer who wants to purchase a second home in Spain can find the perfect property to suit their needs and budget.”

For more information, please contact Taylor Wimpey España on 08000 121 020 or visit https://www.taylorwimpeyspain.com/. If you reside outside of the UK, you will need to call 00 34 971 706 972.