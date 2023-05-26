SPECIAL boxes have been installed at traffic lights to help visually impaired pedestrians cross La Manga’s Gran Via.

The enhanced lights are at pedestrian crossings next to the municipal library, the Plaza Bohemia and the Villas La Manga hotel.

The award-winning Pasblue unit is a small box which is activated by users via their mobile phone who have downloaded a Pasblue app.

The phone links up to the box which incorporates a bluetooth receiver and the unit then emits a sound that acts as a guide as people cross the road.

The system also means that it is only used by people who need it, rather than a push button option that can be used around the clock and which would cause unneeded noise.

The initiative is part of an programme which started in January with 90 devices were installed at traffic lights in urban areas of Cartagena such as Paseo Alfonso XIII, Capitanes Ripoll and Puertas de San Jose.