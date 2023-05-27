FOOD-LOVERS in Gibraltar and all the way along the Costa del Sol will be whetting their lips at the return of the ever popular Calentita festival.

Named after the Rock’s traditional dish, a greasy but tasty combination of chick-pea flour and olive oil, the food festival will take place on July 8.

Organisers Word of Mouth and Gibmedia will follow the same format as Jubilita last year which saw three different squares on the Rock feature different food stands.

Apart from this Jubilita festival to celebrate the ill-fated Queen’s platinum jubilee, it will be the first Calentita festival since 2019.

“This year we are hoping to welcome back our some of our regular stalls as well entice new participants,” a Gibraltar Cultural Services spokesperson said.

The festival normally features a combination of food eaten on the Rock, Spanish regional favourites and cuisine from all over the world including India, China and Europe.

“I am thrilled that this very popular social and cultural event will be back again this year,” Minister for Culture John Cortes said.

“It’s a unique way of celebrating and enjoying the diverse cultural identities that make up our wonderful community.”

The Calentita dish is made from a simple mixture of chickpea flour, water, olive oil, salt, and sometimes extra ingredients like onion or herbs.

The batter is then baked until it forms a firm, golden-brown savoury cake.

The Calentita has a long history in Gibraltar, is sold at local shops and is often enjoyed as street food or as part of a meal.

It is typically served in slices and can be eaten on its own or accompanied by toppings or sauces like salsa, aioli, or tomato paste.

Other dishes, such as Rosto (a beef or pork stew) and Torta de Acelga (a Swiss chard tart), also reflect the cultural diversity and culinary heritage of the region.

The organisers will shortly open an application process for those wishing to put on a stall at the local festival.

Get the latest updates from the festival’s website on how to participate and attend the party.

