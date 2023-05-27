THE POLICIA NACIONAL in Barcelona have arrested two men who stole two high-end watches from tourists in Ibiza.

A holidaymaker filed a complaint last Sunday after he had his €70,000 watch wrenched off him in the Marina Botafoch area of the island.

A man approached from behind and ran off after grabbing the watch and then jumped onto a motorcycle with a rider already waiting for him.

Police discovered that a similar incident happened the previous day but the victim did not report the incident.

In that case, he was inside his convertible vehicle parked in Marina Botafoch and had a similar brand of watch snatched off him.

STOLEN WATCHES

Officers identified the two robbers and they were arrested in the port area of Barcelona and both stolen watches were recovered.

The men have been charged with two counts of robbery with violence.

READ MORE: