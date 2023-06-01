RENFE’S new low-cost AVE-alternative service, AVLO, will start operating its Malaga-Madrid routes as of today, June 1.

There will be a daily train departing in each direction, and the journey is expected to take about three and a quarter hours.

Departure from María Zambrano will be at 9.54am, with an estimated arrival time at 1.12pm.

The reverse journey will depart from Madrid Atocha at 5.50pm, with an arrival time at 9.07pm.

The AVLO trains will stop at all intermediate stations along the route: Antequera Santa Ana, Puente Genil, Cordoba, Villanueva de Cordoba, Puertollano and Ciudad Real.

Since the tickets for this new low-cost train service went on sale last April 12, over 60,000 tickets have been sold.

In fact, in the first 24 hours that the tickets were made available, AVLO smashed sales records for rail travel in the south of Spain, registering a total of 19,350 tickets sold on the first day.

Tickets can be purchased from €7 and children under the age of 14 have a basic fare of €5 (they must always be accompanied by an adult).

AVLO is a Renfe high-speed service which, with competitive journey times, is marketed at economic prices with the aim of facilitating and increasing mobility between the departure and arrival stations, as well as all the intermediate stations along the route.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.avlorenfe.com or at www.renfe.com.

The passenger’s name will appear on the ticket and Renfe may ask customers for identification by means of a valid official document with a photograph.

