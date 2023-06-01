BOMB disposal experts have safely removed an explosive device, believed to be from the Spanish Civil War, from a beach in Marbella.

The artefact was found on Tuesday morning, May 30, by archaeologists who were carrying out a survey on a house located near Marbella’s Roman baths.

Police explosives specialists from the TEDAX squad were notified and swiftly arrived at the scene of the discovery to investigate.

The explosive device, a 40-centimetre artefact that ‘was very rusty’ most probably due to its proximity to the sea, was safely removed from the area by the TEDAX squad without having to be detonated.

According to historians, it is common to find these types of bombs on the beach in the area from Malaga towards Almeria as a result of the bombardment of the civilian population during La Desbandá.

In fact, this isn’t the first time that explosives from the Civil War have been found in the province of Malaga.

Last February the TEDAX squad were called in to detonate a mortar grenade from the Spanish Civil War that was found at the mouth of the Guadalmedina river in Malaga city.

