Jeremy Clarkson brands major airport in Spain the ‘stupidest’ in the world – but do YOU agree?

JEREMY Clarkson took to X this week to brand a airport in Spain as the ‘stupidest’ in the world.

The former Top Gear star, 64, asked his 7.9 million followers on the app what they thought was the worst airport in the world.

He wrote: “Let’s have a group chat. What’s the stupidest airport in the world? I’ll go first. Madrid.”

The British TV presenter did not elaborate further although hinted that his disdain for the travel hub was due to the amount of walking involved.

Let’s have a group chat. What’s the stupidest airport in the world? I’ll go first. Madrid. May 6, 2024

One follower said: “Yes to Madrid, don’t think I’ve ever walked so far in an airport,” to which Clarkson replied: “My legs are now just stumps.”

A local defended the capital city’s airport, saying: “Nooo Jeremy, I’m from Madrid… Depends on the airport, Terminal 4 is a beautiful building, exquisitely thought out.

“Terminals 1 through 3 are one big building with different expansions that are quite horrible honestly… But the Terminal 4, you gotta give us that at least.”

It comes after the Adolfo Suarez Madrid-Barajas airport was named as among the 10 best in the world by consulting firm Skytrax last year – and the fifth best in Europe thanks to its cleanliness and ‘good staff’.

Topping the list was Singapore, followed by Doha (Qatar), Tokyo Haneda (Japan), Seoul Incheon (South Korea), Paris Charles de Gaulle (France), and Istanbul Airport .

They were followed by Munich (Germany), Zurich (Switzerland), Tokyo Narita (Japan) and finally Madrid.