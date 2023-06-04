THEY’VE already opened four hotels in Mallorca this year… now the Leonardo group has opened a trio of new joints in Ibiza.

The hotels in San Antonio and two in Santa Eulalia means in just seven years the Israeli group has opened 17 joints in Spain.

Over the last year, the chain has bought eight hotels in the country, with six in the Balearic Islands.

The giant 165 million euro investment included the popular OD hotel, which is now the Leonardo Boutique Hotel Mallorca Port Portals.

The 77-room design hotel – popular with visiting DJs – has maintained its charm, while adding numerous stylish touches.

The group also bought the frontline beach hotel Royal Palmanova and the Royal Mallorca.

All the new hotels have been completely rebranded and taken to the quality of the Leonardo group, which owns 255 hotels in 117 destinations worldwide.

This year, the group also acquired its first hotel on the Costa del Sol, the Leonardo Hotel Fuengirola, a 184-room hotel, now totally rebranded.

The global chain – which has five different brands, including NYX and Herods – was launched by Israeli businessman David Fattal in 1998.

Last year, it also bought Hotel Dilly, in London, which is expected to have a total cost – including renovation – of 103 million euros.

The hotel group is listed on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE).

For more information visit www.leonardo-hotels.es