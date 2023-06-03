TORREMOLINOS will host the Wingfoil World Championship later on this month.

This is the second successive year that Torremolinos has been at the forefront of the fast-emerging new sport, a wind propelled water sport that developed from kitesurfing, windsurfing and surfing.

Twelve months ago it played host to the first GWA QS event that drew riders from around the globe.

This year’s Wingfoil World Championship will be held on June 10-11, on the beach of Costa Lago in Torremolinos with a good wind forecast.

The wind maps indicate excellent conditions for the days marked which will bring together the best specialists in Europe, with the top three men and women earning spots on the GWA Wingfoil World Tour.

Torremolinos Wingfoil is preparing an impressive set-up in the Costa Lago area that will go beyond the competition.

Different brands related to the sector will be participating in the Weekend Wingfoil Expo where they will be exhibiting their products, to be tested by those interested in getting started in this sport. To complete this wide range of leisure and competition activities, the organisation will set up a wave ramp for surfskate practice where classes will be given free of charge.

Tourism Torremolinos is the major sponsor of the event and is fully supportive of this booming new boardriding sport.

