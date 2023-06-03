AT a time when homeowners benefit from increasing the energy efficiency of their properties – reducing bills and increasing the resale value – Eclipse Energy, based in La Herradura, has a range of solutions.

An award-winning solar panel company from the UK, Eclipse has come to Spain to help clients with energy-efficient home improvements. The company offers over 20 years’ experience. It secures the best deals on solar panels and battery systems, with a fast turnaround, reliable service, and top-quality materials, guaranteed for 20 years.

A team of accredited installers creates the perfect solar system for your home, so you generate your own power and reduce your reliance on the national grid. They will advise on the most suitable system for your property, your individual needs, and how to benefit from your new technology.

A wealth of sunshine…

Within Europe, nowhere beats Andalusia for solar installations, as the region receives 3,000 hours of sunlight every year. A typical solar system will generate more than twice as much electricity annually than it would in other European countries, such as the UK.

Home battery storage, combined with solar panels, is a popular form of generating and storing your own electricity in Spain. This allows you to use the energy you generate during the day, whenever you need it.

If you’re regularly at home in the daytime and use most of the electricity during these hours (maybe you work remotely or are heating a pool), a battery may not be the best choice. However, if you want to use more electricity at night (for lighting, electric heating, or charging your electric car), a battery is the perfect way to maximise your solar panels, reduce your emissions, and save money.

The Eclipse team speaks English and is ready to help design the perfect system for your home.

