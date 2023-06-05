MIDNIGHT champagne-smashing and fireworks blasting have left residents in Malaga fuming of the christening of the new ship in Malaga port.

The launching of fireworks last Wednesday night, May31, from a cruise ship christened in the Port of Malaga has caused unease, controversy and an official response.

For well over fifteen minutes at midnight last Wednesday, the booming private firework display, which had not been authorised by Malaga City Council, resonated loudly across the port and could be heard in practically the whole of Malaga city.

In fact, the noise has generated so much discomfort with Malaga residents that the Mayor, Francisco de la Torre, has demanded explanations from the management of the port facility and the Government.

The christening was of the Marella Voyager from the British shipping company Marella Cruises, which, with a capacity for more than 2,600 passengers will begin to operate routes in the Caribbean, but also in the Mediterranean and the Canary Islands.

