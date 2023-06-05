TWO thieves who allegedly stole a luxury watch by biting its strap have been arrested in El Born (Barcelona).

One of the accused reportedly restrained the victim while the other one chewed off the leather strap.

They allegedly managed to get a hold of the loot and ran away.

The alleged robbers were later arrested by police agents, who returned the stolen watch to the victim.

The theft of luxury watches has become a common crime in Barcelona, so Mossos d’Esquadra recently created a specific unit to fight the issue.

As part of this operation, known as Grupo Titani, over 20 suspects have been arrested, 16 of them last month.