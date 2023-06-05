Top events in Spain for the week and month ahead from Madrid to Torrevieja via Ibiza, Granada and Sevilla.

Madrid Legends: the home of football (opened June 1). Kick off finally for the ‘biggest and greatest football experience in the world’. The seven-storey temple in the heart of the city, Puerta del Sol, offers immersive 4D experiences, footy education, and a close look at the kit of everyone from Pelé and Maradona to Messi and Ronaldo.

Madrid Primavera Sound (June 7–11). The Pet Shop Boys get things going by headlining opening night at the Civitas Metropolitano (free entry). Blur, New Order, Depeche Mode, Kendrick Lamar, Rosalia and Calvin Harris head the bill on subsequent nights. Tickets available.

Torrevieja Sabor & Cultura (June 8). One night of wine and jazz standards in the Teatro Municipal with table seating – like a seaside Ronnie Scotts.

Barcelona Tast (June 8-11). It’s not hard to find excellent food and wine in Barcelona, however a food festival makes it easier. For patisseries, wineries and 30 top gastrobars and restaurants, beer, vermouth and wine tastings head along La Rambla to Plaza de Catalunya, midday to late.

Valencia Festival de Les Arts (June 9 & 10). Born out of the connection between music and other disciplines from design to gastronomy, the festival nicely combines irresistible food from the Foodies Merkat with young, emerging designers, and illustrators at work, at Les Arts Market and live concerts.

Ibiza Gay Pride (June 9-17). Free performances, parties and parades with a Queens Drag Night in the Port of Ibiza on the 16th.

Corpus Cristi Granada (underway, but celebrated in many towns and villages across Spain with the peak of events on June 10 & 11). Processions and marching bands through in towns and villages decorated with reeds and flowers and transformed into magical green worlds make Corpus a most Insta-friendly religious event – especially in Granada, Toledo and the pueblos blancos. See our preview.

Madrid en Danza (until June 11). Twenty companies from nine countries gather for this major annual event. Everything from hip hop to contemporary dance performances are being held at venues across the city, and including San Lorenzo de El Escorial.

Murcia Candlelight (June 10 and on) These vaguely classical tribute nights are underway in candlelit concert halls in every city in Spain (in Europe!) so if you don’t live in Murcia, don’t worry. But the Best of Hans Zimmer in La Casa de la Luz on June 10 sounds like a fun night. If you want mournfulness not fun, and missed it in Malaga, go the night before for piano arrangements of Coldplay’s Fix You and Yellow and so on. Looking ahead, there’s an ABBA one on June 25 and July 14 (careful dancing with all those candles) and ‘gipsy romance’ flamenco on June

COMING UP

Fuengirola: Robbie Williams at Marenostrum (June 15) Tickets are STILL available at the time of writing – not only for Robbie, but plenty of stellar national and international artists including UB40 on July 30.

Cazorla International Air Cinema Festival (June 16-18). This weird but fabulous celebration of all forms of flight includes aerial displays of Eurofighters and biplanes; films; and Hike & Fly – a combination of trail running and hang gliding, in a picturesque valley in Jaen.

El Puerto de Santamaria Monkey Weekend (June 16-17). Visit this Cadiz beach town for a two-day snapshot of cool, indie Spanish bands.

Granada International Festival of Music and Dance (June 21–July 19). Plenty of time to sift through the programme and book a few nights. Don’t miss Bob Dylan at the Generalife Theatre on June 13.

Madrid: Real Jardín Botánico (until September 23). Another summer-long treat, these are Friday and Saturday night strolls through the botanical gardens accompanied by live classical music inspired by nature. See website for tickets and details.

Madrid Mad Cool Festival (July 6-9). Easy, well-organised festival in a good location and with another great line-up. Veteran stars include the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Lizzo, Queens of the Stone Age, Sam Smith, Liam Gallagher, The Prodigy, Robbie Williams, Franz Ferdinand, Sigur Rós, Mumford & Sons, Primal Scream, and the fabulous Janelle Monae. Plenty of up-and-coming talent too among the 100 acts. Tickets on sale now.

Iconíca Sevilla Fest (June 15-July 22). Summer nights in the spectacular open-air setting of Plaza de España with pop, rock, electronica and jazz as a bonus. There’s something for everyone, but highlights include a Gala of Mariachi by a band from Guadalajara on July 2, Kraftwerk (July 3), Nile Rodgers and Chic (July 12) and (I’m Outta Love) Anastacia (July 14).

Barcelona Festival Grec (June 19- July 30) Summer in the city and a joyful, visual, collaborative one it’s going to be. Grec promises to offer a glimpse of the future of creative arts. Expect circus, choirs, contemporary dance, art and things that defy description but blow your mind at sites across Barcelona.