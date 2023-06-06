CHIEF Minister Fabian Picardo welcomed the ‘remarkable’ Carmen Gomez as mayor of Gibraltar as he thanked the ‘extraordinary’ Christian Santos for his two years of service.

Actress and journalist Gomez became the 20th mayor of the Rock, having previously acted in West End theatre and toured the world.

Picardo also saluted the ‘exceptional’ Nicky Guerrero to the role of deputy governor after he retired as CEO of the Gibraltar Tourist Board in 2021.

The investiture of the new mayor was held at Gibraltar’s City Hall on John Mackintosh Square this June 6.

Picardo’s speech was full of praise for Santos, first of all, playing up his ‘enthusiasm and energy that has defined everything he has been involved in’.

“Together with his husband Samuel, he has ensured that Gibraltar continues to shine the beacon of community, diversity and harmony that we so cherish and enjoy,” Picardo said.

“Under the ‘We Are One’ campaign, Christian has represented every single Gibraltarian of every religion or none, of every sexual orientation, of every ethnicity.”

He moved on Gomez who the Chief Minister said ‘has been a constant presence in our lives, representing Gibraltar with grace and dignity both locally and on international stages’.

“Her journey from the Gibraltar Drama Festivals to the hallowed halls of the West End is a testament to her remarkable talent, unwavering determination, and unyielding commitment to her craft,” Picardo said.

“She has played many roles in the theatre and on television and her considerable charisma will serve her well in the new role she is about to take on.”

Gomez received a robe and medallion ‘as symbols of her readiness to embrace the responsibility ahead,’ the politician added.

Finally, he praised Guerrero who he said, ‘demonstrated exceptional leadership and a deep commitment to promoting Gibraltar on the international stage’.

Guerrero was Director for Events and Partnerships on the Board of Directors of MedCruise and later took over as its secretary general.

“His fluency in English and Spanish, coupled with his proficiency in French, allows him to engage with individuals from diverse backgrounds, reinforcing Gibraltar’s reputation as an inclusive and welcoming community,” added Picardo.

He finally highlighted ‘the cultural richness and artistic spirit that define us as a people’ and said Gomez would help expand that reputation.

