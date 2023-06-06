Desokupa has announced they will be coming to Costa del Sol to kick the squatters who brutally assaulted a British man near Marbella.

The controversial anti-squatter group intends to help the 52-year-old Brit, who was seriously attacked last week after trying to recover his occupied Manilva-based holiday home.

“We are coming on Thursday and we are going to kick them out. Squatters, you’re going to shit yourselves,” Desokupa owner, Daniel Esteve, said.

Esteve says he wants to help the British family man, explaining that ‘the victim was stabbed with a broken glass bottle five times, in the neck, head and liver’.

He insisted: “They tried to kill him”.

The British man was covered in blood and had multiple cuts. Photo by Juan Alonso Jimenez: Facebook

The Desokupa leader uploaded another video in which he said he received a call from one of the squatters saying he was going to stab him.

“I was having lunch with some friends and I got a call from someone saying I am the one who is going to stab you on Thursday.”

Bur Esteve is not afraid: “Take the biggest knife you have and sharpen it as much as you can,” he said defiantly.

He added: “You are going to leave the house either through the door or the window, with or without a blade.”

And he further explains the squatters are allegedly drug trafficking.

“Neighbours explained that they threw from the window a bag containing hash and cocaine.”

However, Esteve uploaded a third video in which he says that he hopes their intervention is not needed.

“I implore the police authorities and the Junta to arrest these people. This is all over the European press and is doing great damage to the image of the Costa del Sol.”

Neighbours at the urbanisation where the assault took place are upset, as this is the third house in the complex that has been occupied.

It is believed that the adjoining apartment to the one owned by the Brit has also been taken and used by the squatters to store his furniture.

Residents say squatters even have remote controls for opening the garage, arguing that an organised criminal group is probably behind it all.

