THE scorcher of April is giving way to an unsettled summer as the latest storm heads south to dampen Spain.

Storm Oscar is expected to make landfall today and move over towns including Cordoba, Granada, and Jaen, with more than 30 provinces in 13 regions at risk.

According to Spain’s state weather agency, Aemet, Oscar is expected to bring heavy rainfall and strong winds.

The storm will begin with small lows impacting the Canary Islands before intensifying as it moves onto the mainland, leading to stormy weather throughout the week across Spain.

Malaga city is almost certain to feel Oscar’s wrath, particularly during the early hours of Wednesday.

The probability of downpours decreases slightly to 55-75% from Thursday through to Friday afternoon.

As the weekend approaches, the weather is expected to stabilise, with a minimal chance of showers at 5%.

Temperatures should range from a maximum of 28 degrees down to a minimum of 20 degrees.

While the latest storm front may disappoint holidaymakers and sun seekers, it will be a welcome respite for the country’s farmers and firefighters.

Reservoir levels across Spain are only half full, with the Guadalquivir basin at an alarming 22.5% capacity.

