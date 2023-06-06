TORREVIEJA Health Department has guaranteed ‘100%’ coverage in key patient services during the summer season with €2.8 million funding from its 2023 ‘Holiday Plan’.

There was criticism last year that there was not enough staff to cover both residents and the big swell in tourists, with some doctors having to be ‘shipped in’ from other parts of Alicante province.

Health unions have also consistently complained in recent months about understaffing at Torrevieja Hospital, especially in the ER.

The department has promised a complete service for emergencies, primary care, and hospitalisation, and reaching 60% coverage in outpatient consultations over the summer.

It includes a pledge that proper coverage will be provided to ‘guarantee correct assistance’ at the hospital’s emergency room.

It claims that key non-assistance support services will be maintained over the summer while recruitment for locums and other replacement staff began on June 1.

The number of professionals will also increase in Primary Care and there’ll be a focus on providing urgent care throughout the area with the 24-hour opening of Continuous Care Points on the coast.

Coastal health centres will get extra doctors in addition to more nurses being allocated to centres at Guardamar, Pilar de la Horadada, and La Loma in Torrevieja.

