3 bedroom Penthouse for sale in Denia with pool - € 385,000

Dénia, Alicante 3 beds 2 baths € 385,000

Awesome opportunity to have your dream home facing the sea. Duplex penthouse of construction of 2007, with very good qualities, marble floor, double glazing, air conditioning… On the main floor we have a living room with access to a large terrace overlooking the sea and east orientation (the best you can ask for a summer apartment), kitchen with access to a rear terrace where we also have the laundry area, on this terrace we can even put a table and we also have sea views facing west, On this same floor we also have a full bathroom and a double room. Upstairs we have two double bedrooms and… See full property details