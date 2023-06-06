GIBRALTAR’S government will be closing select lanes Kingsway tunnel under the runway for maintenance at night on June 12-15.

The routine maintenance programme marks the first quarter of a year since the tunnel opened on April 1.

Its long-awaited completion has finally put an end to one of the longest construction sagas in Gibraltar’s history.

The tunnel has rerouted cars from the famous airport crossing through the new Kingsway route.

After intense use over the first two months since it opened, the company awarded the contract will now examine the roads and fix any early damage.

“Each night from June 12-15 at 9pm, a single bore will be completely closed to traffic and will re-open at 6am the next morning,” the Gibraltar Government said in a statement.

“The opposite bore will operate with a contraflow to ensure that both northbound and southbound traffic can continue to flow along Kingsway.

There will be ‘a reduced speed limit of 30 km/h to ensure the safety of all users’, the statement said.

Pedestrians and cyclists that use the smaller tunnel from Eastern Beach will have to be aware that maintenance on it will be carried out in the evening of June 14.

The government encouraged them to use Winston Churchill Avenue as an alternative route’, the government added.

Authorities will put up signs for motorists and pedestrians in advance of the maintenance work.

The government apologised for ‘any inconvenience’ by the works.

It said it was ‘essential to the continued safe operation of the tunnel at Kingsway’.

These works follow changes to the flow on the tunnel during frontier delays, which have been increasing with no EU treaty in sight as yet.

ALSO READ: