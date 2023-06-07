THE Viñuela reservoir is set to undergo emergency works aimed at improving water quality that Malagueños drink.

The drastic measure is a response to the dire situation caused by the ongoing drought and the record-low water levels.

The project, budgeted to cost almost €800,000, involves the installation of a floating water intake system and is expected to take eight months.

The decision comes in light of the historical lows currently experienced by the reservoir, which stands at a mere 9.51% capacity – or a meagre 15.63 cubic hectometres of water.

And these alarming levels are only expected to dwindle even further as the summer hits, turning the reservoir that provides Malaga’s drinking water into something of a swamp.

The proposed floating water intake mechanism within the reservoir will employ pumping methods to transfer water to the intermediate intake tower.

This will enable the supply of water from less affected levels of the reservoir, mitigating the deteriorating water quality.

The initiative is part of the third drought decree approved by the Andalusian government.

The primary beneficiaries of the enhanced water supply will be the communities of Almachar, Benamargosa, El Borge, Comares, Cutar, Iznate, Macharaviaya, Moclinejo, Rincon de la Victoria, Velez-Malaga, Totalán, Algarrobo, Torrox, and Nerja.

Currently, the water reservoirs that provide for the province of Malaga are at a mere 32.47% of their total capacity, according to data from the Hidrosur Network.

The reservoir in the best condition is the Concepción reservoir, which stands at 70% capacity, holding slightly over 40 cubic hectometres of water.

However, the remaining reservoirs are all below half of their capacity.

Casasola reservoir is at 35% capacity, Limonero at 33%, and Guadalteba at 46%. Meanwhile, the Guadalhorce reservoir is at 31% capacity, and the Conde del Guadalhorce reservoir is at 25%.

