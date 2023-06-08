5 bedroom Villa for sale in Cala Egos with pool - € 575,000

Cala Egos, Majorca 5 beds 3 baths € 575,000

This fantastic, detached villa is offered for sale near Cala d´Or, on a small, well-maintained complex of just 11 homes, and residents can enjoy 2 fantastic community pools, gardens, and a great location, , shops, bars, and restaurants. of all ages, the villa offers plenty of space, and inside you will find five generous bedrooms, two bathrooms, a fitted kitchen with adjacent laundry room, and an open plan living/dining room. Outside, there are various terraces where you can relax including a covered terrace with direct access to the community pools, bedroom terraces, and a roof terrace. In… See full property details