2 bedroom Apartment for sale in Sa Torre (Llucmajor) with pool - € 300,000

Sa Torre (Llucmajor), Majorca 2 beds 1 baths € 300,000

2 bedroom apartment with garden in a beautiful residence in Sa Torre Excellent 2 bedroom apartment with private garden in a beautiful residence with a garden and a swimming pool in a quiet location in Sa Torre, south coast of Mallorca. The apartment has a living area of ??92 sqm and offers a spacious living room with dining area and 2 different exits to the garden, separate kitchen with access to the laundry room, 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. From the private garden there is direct access to the communal garden and to the pool, the residence has a large garden for walking and relaxing. In… See full property details