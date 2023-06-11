A 27-YEAR-OLD accused of sexually abusing a woman while she was sleeping at his house in Malaga has been arrested.

The alleged rapist and the victim met at a bar in the city centre on Thursday, June 1.

They started talking and, at some point of the night, she agreed to go to the flat of the accused.

However, the next morning, the woman went to a police station to report she had been sexually abused while she was sleeping.

She allegedly told the officers that she woke up after realising the accused was sexually assaulting her.

He was arrested on Wednesday, June 7.

