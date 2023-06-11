MADRID’S gluten-free dining scene is ahead of the curve.

Spain’s capital city leads as one of Europe’s foodie capitals; often recognised as a ‘true gastronomic paradise’ with classic recipes such as cocido madrileño, callos, calamari rolls, patatas bravas, squid sandwiches and tapas a must.

The Spanish capital has a lot to offer no matter what your budget or tastes and fortunately, for people with coeliac disease it also has an extensive gluten-free culinary offer.

In fact, according to Travel Lingual, a blog dedicated to making travel easy and accessible, Madrid is the third gluten-free friendly city in Europe.

The travel blog has recently published a detailed study unveiling the top European capitals for gluten-free dining using data independently collected and analysed from TripAdvisor and up-to-date population statistics.

A guide which provides an invaluable resource for travellers adhering to gluten-free dietary requirements and places Madrid, and its flourishing food scene, in the top three gluten-free friendly cities in Europe.

The top 10 gluten-free friendly cities in Europe, according to Travel Lingual are a follows:

Rank City Number of Restaurants with Gluten-Free Options Population Gluten-free restaurants per 100,000 population 1 London 3,210 8,136,000 39.6 2 Rome 1,462 2,868,000 51.1 3 Madrid 1,224 3,170,000 38.6 4 Dublin 695 527,000 131 5 Amsterdam 639 822,000 77.9 6 Lisbon 569 510,000 111.6 7 Paris 548 2,244,000 24.42 8 Berlin 463 3,500,000 13.2 9 Viena 403 1,767,000 22.80 10 La Valeta 380 6,000 633.3

