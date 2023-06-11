MADRID’S gluten-free dining scene is ahead of the curve.
Spain’s capital city leads as one of Europe’s foodie capitals; often recognised as a ‘true gastronomic paradise’ with classic recipes such as cocido madrileño, callos, calamari rolls, patatas bravas, squid sandwiches and tapas a must.
The Spanish capital has a lot to offer no matter what your budget or tastes and fortunately, for people with coeliac disease it also has an extensive gluten-free culinary offer.
In fact, according to Travel Lingual, a blog dedicated to making travel easy and accessible, Madrid is the third gluten-free friendly city in Europe.
The travel blog has recently published a detailed study unveiling the top European capitals for gluten-free dining using data independently collected and analysed from TripAdvisor and up-to-date population statistics.
A guide which provides an invaluable resource for travellers adhering to gluten-free dietary requirements and places Madrid, and its flourishing food scene, in the top three gluten-free friendly cities in Europe.
The top 10 gluten-free friendly cities in Europe, according to Travel Lingual are a follows:
|Rank
|City
|Number of Restaurants with Gluten-Free Options
|Population
|Gluten-free restaurants per 100,000 population
|1
|London
|3,210
|8,136,000
|39.6
|2
|Rome
|1,462
|2,868,000
|51.1
|3
|Madrid
|1,224
|3,170,000
|38.6
|4
|Dublin
|695
|527,000
|131
|5
|Amsterdam
|639
|822,000
|77.9
|6
|Lisbon
|569
|510,000
|111.6
|7
|Paris
|548
|2,244,000
|24.42
|8
|Berlin
|463
|3,500,000
|13.2
|9
|Viena
|403
|1,767,000
|22.80
|10
|La Valeta
|380
|6,000
|633.3
