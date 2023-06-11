MADRID’S gluten-free dining scene is ahead of the curve.

Spain’s capital city leads as one of Europe’s foodie capitals; often recognised as a ‘true gastronomic paradise’ with classic recipes such as cocido madrileño, callos, calamari rolls, patatas bravas, squid sandwiches and tapas a must.

The Spanish capital has a lot to offer no matter what your budget or tastes and fortunately, for people with coeliac disease it also has an extensive gluten-free culinary offer.

In fact, according to Travel Lingual, a blog dedicated to making travel easy and accessible, Madrid is the third gluten-free friendly city in Europe.

The travel blog has recently published a detailed study unveiling the top European capitals for gluten-free dining using data independently collected and analysed from TripAdvisor and up-to-date population statistics.

A guide which provides an invaluable resource for travellers adhering to gluten-free dietary requirements and places Madrid, and its flourishing food scene, in the top three gluten-free friendly cities in Europe.

The top 10 gluten-free friendly cities in Europe, according to Travel Lingual are a follows:

RankCityNumber of Restaurants with Gluten-Free OptionsPopulationGluten-free restaurants per 100,000 population
1London3,2108,136,00039.6
2Rome1,4622,868,00051.1
3Madrid1,2243,170,00038.6
4Dublin695527,000131
5Amsterdam639822,00077.9
6Lisbon569510,000111.6
7Paris5482,244,00024.42
8Berlin4633,500,00013.2
9Viena4031,767,00022.80
10La Valeta3806,000633.3

READ MORE:

FOOD: The 10 cities in Spain with the best free tapas

Rainy weather in Madrid forces cancellation of first night of Primavera Sound festival

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.