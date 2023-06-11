A 50-YEAR-OLD man who was arrested 14 times in two months for not paying restaurant bills in Alicante has struck again after a four-month absence.

Some of the quiet period for the Lithuanian national was down to a 22-day prison sentence for refusing to pay a €900 fine in February over an unpaid €67-50 bill for an entrecote steak meal.

The fraudster, named as Aidas J, returned to his old ways on Thursday at a restaurant on Calle Castaños in the city.

He racked up a €37 charge and used his old trick of pretending to be dizzy and unconscious so that an ambulance could take him to a medical centre.

Paramedics recognised him from previous incidents and the Policia Nacional were called with officers arriving to see him lying on the ground.

He miraculously regained consciousness and steadfastly refused to pay what was owed, so he was carted off for yet another court appearance and bail release.

His frauds now total over €800 for unpaid food and drink and he was also previously arrested for stealing a €484 coat from a cafeteria.

READ MORE: