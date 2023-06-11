A NATIONAL POLICE officer died on Sunday in the Jaen municipality of Andujar, Andalusia region, after he was stabbed by a man involved in a disagreement between neighbours. The assailant was shot dead at the scene by another officer.

The incident took place at around 10am, according to news agency Europa Press, after officers were called to Las Monjas street due to the argument between several residents. One of the men involved was displaying a violent attitude.

When the authorities arrived, the suspect confronted them with a knife and a hammer, assaulting a 40-year-old officer, who later died of his wounds.

ULTIMA HORA ANDUJAR. Varón con arma blanca amenazando a los viandantes. Ha llegado la Policía y a uno de ellos le ha quitado la pistola y le ha disparado con ella. Se ha ido para el otro compañero y le ha apuñalado. Este compañero le ha abatido. El malo está muerto. pic.twitter.com/Uwu8gZdq9Q — CIU Cuerpos Institucionales y Ciudadanos Unidos. (@Cuerpospolicia1) June 11, 2023

Another officer, who was left with mild injuries after being struck on the head by the aggressor as well as stabbed in the back, drew his service weapon and shot the man dead.

The injured officer was taken to hospital in cardiac arrest but could not be saved by medical teams.

The National Police has opened an investigation into the incident.

