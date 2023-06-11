A VIDEO of the young British tourist who was rescued by firefighters after plummeting into an underground rubbish bin on the Costa del Sol has emerged.

The incident took place after midnight on Thursday, June 8, in one of the three containers for organic waste that Malaga City Council has installed in the Plaza Uncibay.

It is alleged that the tourist was introduced into the container as a joke by his mates, having the misfortune of falling several metres down into the pit housing the organic waste.

Although his companions, and other passers-by in the area tried to aid the young tourist, they were unable to get him out due to the difficulties of the small opening system of the subterranean recycling bin.

It was then that the Municipal Police and the city’s Fire Brigade were alerted, who sent a team to intervene in the rescue.

The tourist, who suffered bruising but was otherwise unharmed, was finally freed from his sticky situation some 30 minutes after the fall had taken place.