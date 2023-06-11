THE SPANISH authorities have arrested 22 people suspected of forming part of a drug-trafficking ring in Benidorm that was also ripping off rivals.

A major police investigation was sparked after a fire broke out in the garage of a house, which was later established to have been a settling of scores between competing drug gangs.

Officers from the Benidorm National Police began a probe that led to the identification and arrest of 22 suspects, who were based in the area as well as other parts of Alicante province.

Of the 22 detainees, 19 were male and three female, with ages ranging from 21 to 48. Among the gang were Spaniards, Moroccans, Algerians and UK nationals.

According to news agency Europa Press, the gang was ‘perfectly structured’ and in some cases worked in legitimate businesses in order to mask their criminal activities.

The police also detected robberies that were commissioned by the gang in properties where they believed drugs were being stored.

Officers also discovered that the gang was planning to use mules to smuggle drugs inside prisons.

After their arrests the suspects were brought before a court in Benidorm.

