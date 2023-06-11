FOUR young women were killed on Sunday in a traffic accident that took place on a road near the Collado Villalba municipality in the northwest of the Madrid region.

The victims were aged 26, 16, 15 and 13, according to Spanish news agency Europa Press.

The accident took place at 5.50am on the M-608 road, at the 38th kilometre point.

The vehicle in which the victims were travelling collided with another car, which was being driven by a 30-year-old woman.

Emergency crews had to cut the four victims out of the vehicle, but ambulance crews could only confirm their deaths.

The woman in the other car also had to be removed from her vehicle by fire crews, and was taken to the Puerta de Hierro hospital in a serious condition.

The mayor of the municipality of Moralzarzal, where the four victims were from, on Sunday declared three days of official mourning.

“There are no words of consolation for this tragedy, which has devastated all of the residents in the municipality,” the local council said in a statement.

