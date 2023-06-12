THE Costa del Sol has been Europe’s go-to holiday destination for decades, but it is also a top location for Brits, Swedes and Dutch when it comes to buying a property.

These nationalities are the spearhead of a market on the rise and which in the first quarter of the year accounted for more than a third of the homes sold on the Costa del Sol.

Foreign investment in real estate on the Costa del Sol has been led by the UK, which accounts for 14% of real estate transactions with foreign clients in the province; followed by Sweden (12%) and Holland (8%), according to data provided by the real estate agency Sonneil, which specialises in second homes for the international market.

The real estate portal has named Marbella, Estepona, San Pedro, Fuengirola, Torremolinos and Mijas among the most sought-after destinations to buy property on the Costa del Sol, with an average budget of €300,000.

Other nationalities that have their eyes set on the Malaga coastline are Argentinians and North Americans, who look to buy both as an investment and with the idea of retiring to Malaga.

