With temperatures soaring and cerulean skies, it’s officially summer in vibrant city of Valencia. And in true Mediterranean style, that means a fantastic line-up of outdoor festivities and evening events.

Films under the stars



Set in the atmospheric old town quarter of El Carmen, the Centre de Cultura Contemporània del Carme (CCCC) is preparing for a blockbuster summer. From June 23 until July 1, a line-up of true crime masterpieces will be shown at this open air cinema in Valencia, set up in the gothic courtyard of this romantic convent.

After the success of previous years, the 38th edition of Cinema Jove brings eight films to the table, with a commendable range of local and international favourites. There are even some English titles in the list, for those not quite ready to watch in Spanish.

And in true CCCC style, this crime marathon is completely free to attend, as long as you book your ticket beforehand. The Institute of Valencian Culture is also showing films at the Filmoteca and in Espai Turia.

Swim by night

Pools, paddleboarding and live music are a crucial part of any Spanish summer, so what could be better than carrying that on into the night? From June 30, the swimming pool at Parque del Oeste de Valencia will begin to open from 21:00 to 00:45 every Friday, so you can make the most of those long summer nights.

Grab your costume, pick up the kids, and then find your best outfit for the theme of the week. With a full line-up of exciting activities, ranging from free salsa classes to magic shows and fireworks, it’s the perfect chance to bring the family together and get to know the neighbours too.

It’ll have you wearing leis for Hawaii night, donning eye patches for the pirate party and busting out your dance moves with Caribbean DJ sets. With themed parties every Friday until September 1, this is one public swimming pool Valencia is buzzing to visit.

Get ready for the Gran Feria

July is that magical month when Valencia celebrates its Gran Feria, possibly the city’s second most exciting event after the Las Fallas. An annual event since 1871, this summer festival unites music, dance, drama and acrobatics, in the city streets and the vast open spaces of the Turia Gardens.

Think evenings of folk music with a fragrant garden breeze, fireworks and mascletas throughout the month and night upon night of live music in the Jardin del Real

The most awaited event of the feria comes on July 30, with the vibrant Batalla de Flores (Battle of Flowers). An unforgettable evening of processions, music and price-giving, it’s not over until the city is carpeted in fragrant and colourful blooms.

Enjoy a lavender stroll

Imagine quaint rural cottages, endless azure skies and rolling fields of lavender flowers as far as the eye can see. In Ademuz, a tiny terracotta village a two-hour drive from Valencia city, the soothing scent of blooming lavender fills the air every July.

Home to a population of just 1,000, Ademuz is located in the Valencian Community’s rugged interior and tends to stay off the tourist map, yet it does offer one of the Community’s most relaxing festivals. The lavender festival provides sunny afternoons filled with guided tours, artisanal markets and workshops on the flower’s many uses.

And it’s not just a lavender lover’s dream, with the restaurants in Valencia’s lavender capital also getting involved. Savour a menu adapted for the weeks of the festival, or pick up some zero-kilometre produce to cook up a storm at home.

Don’t miss: The perfect pick for those with a sweet tooth, step into Kunafa by Afandi for a taste of Middle Eastern tradition, just steps from Plaza de la Reina.

Date for the diary: Zevra Festival lands in the coastal town of Cullera from July 21 to 24 with a feast of reggaeton, hip hop and unmissable summer vibes.

Top tip: The perfect seaside stroll awaits! Head to the Via Verde del Mar (between Benicassim and Oropesa del Mar) for serene sea vistas and the best hiking in Valencia.

