A TOTAL of 15 people have been injured in a crash between a city bus, a car and a motorbike in Barcelona.

One of the wounded is in critical condition and has been taken to Sant Pau Hospital.

Three people with minor injuries have also been transferred to health centres.

The accident took place at Valencia street, in the city centre, and has led to the temporary stoppage of several bus lines.

A number of ambulances and fire engines quickly arrived at the scene.

The cause of the accident has not yet been reported.

