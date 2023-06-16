MALLORCA’S Playa de Muro has been voted the world’s best beach in an online survey from nautical retailer Rightboat.

Over 300,000 people gave their opinions and plumped for the island’s longest beach which stretches for six kilometres and is divided into four sections.

The Blue Flag award-winning white sandy beach has spectacular sand dunes and is highly regarded for its easy access.

Contributors to the survey praised the beach near Alcudia for its tranquility, crystal clear and shallow waters, and its large area giving plenty of space for everybody to enjoy it.

All sections of Playa de Muro have a rental service for sun loungers and parasols and the promenade next to the beach has cafes, restaurants, shops and small parks.

A tourist office and a doctor’s surgery are also in the area.

There are pedal boats or water skies to hire and visitors can also enjoy activities like kitesurfing, windsurfing, and sailing.

Beaches in Sicily and Greece came in second and third in the survey.