THE capital of the Costa del Sol has all its summer beach services fully operational including full use of its beach showers and footbaths.

The Councillor for Beaches, Teresa Porras, has reported that the showers that came into operation yesterday, June 15, will be fully functional day and night during the hot months.

There are 140 showers and 45 footbaths on the 15 beaches distributed along the 13.5 kilometres of the capital’s coastline.

In addition, until September 15, Malaga capital’s coastline will be watched over by some 60 lifeguards from 10am to 8pm as well as 14 local police officers who will be on patrol, either on motorcyclists, bicycles or on foot between 10am and 10pm.

As for the first-aid service vehicles, there will be rapid action with defibrillators and oxygen therapy equipment on hand, including a new cardio-protection campaign with extra defibrillators at weekends between 12 noon and 5pm, when there are the highest concentrations of beach-goers in the area.

There will also be several cleaning boats offshore dedicated to the collection of floating plastic debris, solid waste and creams, operational every day.

