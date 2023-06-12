Two Real Betis players have condemned homophobic comments they got for carrying handbags to a wedding.

Strikers Antonio Ruibal and Borja Iglesias attended the wedding of a staff member to which they were invited among other players.

During the event, Ruibal and Iglesias posted a picture of them wearing handbags as part of their outfit on social media.

And although a number of reactions just pointed out that the attire did not suit them, they were also attacked with homophobic comments and insults.

Both players of the Andalucian team denounced the offensive tweets after the ceremony.

“I want to emphasise the importance of having respect for any person regardless of their sexual orientation. We need to condemn homophobia and fight for its eradication. Those who continue to show this type of behaviour need urgent help,” he said.

Tras los intentos frustrados por parte de una minoría ruidosa de ridiculizar a mi compañero Borja Iglesias y a mi, en referencia a nuestra vestimenta así como a su supuesta vinculación con nuestra orientación sexual, solamente quiero subrayar: — Aitor Ruibal Garcia (@aRuibal9) June 11, 2023

Iglesias slammed those who made the homophobic comments while thanking fans for the support messages they also received.

“Thanks for all the positive reactions. And to those who are still in prehistoric times, I send them my best wishes. It must be very hard not to evolve and continue to condition oneself instead of enjoying the beauty of life.”

Cada vez que suceden este tipo de situaciones en referencia a las fobias que todavía existen, me dan fuerza para seguir peleando para que cada uno haga y disfrute consigo y con los demás como le dé la real gana. — Borja Iglesias (@BorjaIglesias9) June 11, 2023

Read more: