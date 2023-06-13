A MAJOR blood and plasma donation campaign for the World Blood Donor Day will take place in Malaga from 9am to 9pm on June 14 and 15.

Appointments can be booked by phoning the Malaga Blood Transfusion Centre at +34951034120/21 from 9am to 2pm.

The building is located within Malaga’s Civil Hospital (Hospital Civil) at Dr. Galvez Ginachero Av.

Donors will have free parking at the hospital’s car park by presenting proof of the appointment.

A total of 20,713 donations (19,806 blood and 907 plasma) have been registered in the province of Malaga during this year’s first five months.

Malaga Blood Transfusion Centre receives the largest number of donations, with around 250 per day.

However, numbers are expected to be much higher during the two days of the campaign.

