MOTORISTS in parts of Alicante province are suffering long delays in getting an ITV vehicle test with some centres full up into August.

The issue has emerged less than four months after private companies running the service were ousted in favour of public management in the Valencian Community.

The regional Ministry of Sustainable Economy has blamed the backlog on a national awareness campaign that involves police checks ensuring that cars are safe to drive.

The campaign started on June 5, but issues in getting an ITV booking surfaced before that, according to the Informacion newspaper, which reported long delays in getting a response- if at all- from an appointment phone line.

Bookings can also be made via the public company’s website(sitval.com) but some centres including Benidorm, Elche, and Ondara are full up for the next six to seven weeks.

In contrast the ITV stations in the Vega Baja area at Orihuela, Torrevieja, Pilar de la Horadada, and Redovan can offer appointments within days.

There have also been delays in getting a reservation for ITV ‘mobile’ units in Calpe, El Campello, and Santa Pola.

The hold-ups have forced motorists to travel further afield to get the ITV test done or risk being fined for having an expired certificate.

Speaking to the Olive Press, Elche resident, Colin Peterson, said: “My local garage normally takes my car to Elche for its ITV but could not get a slot on the same date it was being serviced this month and there was nothing in Alicante until mid-July.”

“The garage will now drive the car to Torrevieja which will increase my bill as well as using extra diesel for the longer journey,” he added.

The Ministry of Sustainable Economy commented that it was ‘adjusting the issue’ of prior appointments and that bookings always increase at this time of year.