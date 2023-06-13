MALAGA metro has experienced a huge growth in passenger demand since its arrival in the city centre.

Following the inauguration of the Guadalmedina and Atarazanas stations, which have allowed trains to reach the city centre, Malaga Metro has not just smashed records for passenger numbers in first quarter of 2023, but it also leads as the Spanish metro system to have experienced the greatest increase in passengers in all of Spain.

According to data published yesterday, June 12, by the National Statistics Institute (INE), the number of passengers transported in April was 1,298,000, an increase of 123% compared to the same period last year.

Of the seven Spanish cities with metro systems analysed, Malaga is way ahead of the pack, with Valencia in second place seeing an increase of just 48.4%, Seville (47.9%) and Palma (42.9%).

Lagging behind is Barcelona, which has only seen a 20.5% increase in passengers; followed by Madrid, with 16.3% and Bilbao with 14.2%.

That said, in terms of passenger volume, the Malaga Metro, with 1,298,000 passengers transported in a month, is only ranked sixth nationally, ahead only of Palma, which recorded 137,000 passengers in April.

The passenger volume ranking is headed by Madrid (54,100,000 passengers) and Barcelona (36,635,000 passengers), followed by Bilbao (6,918,000), Valencia (6,834,000) and Seville (2,628,000).

READ MORE:

Spain’s Malaga metro breaks passengers records on first day of arrival to city centre

Spain’s Malaga Metro to finally reach city centre after 17 years of construction work