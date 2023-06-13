4 bedroom Villa for sale in Ciudad Quesada with pool - € 369,900

Ciudad Quesada, Alicante 4 beds 2 baths € 369,900

We offer you this new Villa Its blends traditional Mediterranean architecture with contemporary lines and volumes Such is the layout of the Villas, you will instantly find a practical, spacious home with the very latest in modern construction requirements.With many energy saving features and a important use of environmental installations, this Villas sits apart from it's competitors With this Villas you definitely get more for your money.Sitting in an elevating area of Ciudad Quesada (Rojales – Costa Blanca), has views towards the impressive natural park and La Mata saltlakes with quiet… See full property details