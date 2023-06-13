Ciudad Quesada, Alicante

  4 beds

  2 baths

€ 369,900

4 bedroom Villa for sale in Ciudad Quesada with pool - € 369,900

We offer you this new Villa Its blends traditional Mediterranean architecture with contemporary lines and volumes Such is the layout of the Villas, you will instantly find a practical, spacious home with the very latest in modern construction requirements.With many energy saving features and a important use of environmental installations, this Villas sits apart from it's competitors With this Villas you definitely get more for your money.Sitting in an elevating area of Ciudad Quesada (Rojales – Costa Blanca), has views towards the impressive natural park and La Mata saltlakes with quiet… See full property details

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.