ENGLISH singer and songwriter, Sam Smith, has been recently spotted enjoying a stroll through the winding whitewashed streets of Gaucín.

Gaucin is considered one of the prettiest of the pueblos blancos, Malaga’s white villages, with narrow warren-like streets. And on one of these beautiful southern-style streets, Smith uploaded a selfie of himself to his 14 million followers on Instagram.

A single snap that will no doubt achieve more in terms of publicity and tourism to the area than Gaucín’s entire marketing budget for the whole year.

The popular vocalist, who has just collaborated with Madonna, is actually a regular on the Costa del Sol. His family has a house in Villanueva de la Concepción, one of the Costa del Sol’s favourite British havens, and a few years ago in a radio interview the singer revealed that Malaga has always been very important in his art.

“In El Torcal [in Antequera] I found the inspiration for several songs,” he said.

Smith also confessed a few other Malaga experiences: “I love the Feria de Málaga. I tend to get very drunk when I go there”, he added.

