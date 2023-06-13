A NATIONAL POLICE officer who died in Jaen on Sunday while attending a disagreement between neighbours was accidentally shot by a colleague and not stabbed by a man brandishing a knife, as was initially reported.

Juan Jose Lara, aged 40, received a bullet wound in the abdomen when he and a fellow officer attended the disturbance in the municipality of Andujar.

A video of the full sequence of events shows the aggressor, who was later shot dead by police, brandishing a knife and a hammer outside a neighbour’s apartment.

The National Police officers arrive and one officer is attacked by the suspect. He fires his weapon, at which point in the video Lara is seen at a distance suddenly clutching his body, whirling around and falling to the floor.

Secuencia total de los hechos en Andújar. pic.twitter.com/doL3nAzvIz — ????????????.???? (@Todopolicia) June 11, 2023

Initial press reports suggested that Lara had been stabbed by the suspect, but the police are now working under the hypothesis that the wound was caused by a shot from his fellow officer. An autopsy and ballistic reports will be used to clarify exactly what happened, according to a report in Spanish daily El Pais.

