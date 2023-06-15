THE June issue of National Geographic has captivated readers by featuring Spain’s Crown Jewel; The Alhambra Palace.

The prestigious magazine dedicates an elaborate report to Granada’s greatest monument, with the cover headline ‘The hidden Alhambra’ and a photo showing the characteristic architecture of this beautiful, ancient palace located in Granada.

La #Alhambra protagoniza el número de junio de @NatGeo.



Un espectacular recorrido por sus rincones más ocultos.



Gracias!#alhambracultura pic.twitter.com/4XkVTn1NsJ — Alhambra de Granada (@alhambracultura) June 7, 2023

Inside the June issue is an extensive report full of curiosities on what is considered one of the Seven Wonders of the Muslim World.

The article is accompanied by several stunning photos taken by Spanish photographer, José Manuel Navia—considered to be one of the most important documentary photographers in the country—who has successfully captured the true essence of the palace and fortress complex with his camera.

Thanks to the graphic and written material, National Geographic readers will be able to learn a little more about the mysteries hidden in the different areas that make up this beautiful palace and its gardens.

READ MORE: