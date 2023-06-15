GIBRALTAR citizens can finally sign the contracts for their brand new publicly-built flats at Chatham Views and the first phase of Bob Peliza Mews, the government confirmed.

Gibraltar Residential Services will be contacting prospective homebuyers soon to allow them to put pen to paper and start paying for their homes.

The same process for the second phase of Bob Peliza Mews will start as soon as the government has relocated all other groups based in the area.

This decision to go ahead with the public housing pledge comes amid a government economic deficit.

Bob Peliza Mews is located at the site of the old power station while Chatham Views will replace the old Westside School.

The government added in their statement that while the prices of the two estates will remain the same for people who already reserved their home, any new agreements will be hit by a 25% price hike.

This increase will ‘cover the increased cost the construction industry has suffered worldwide since the project commenced’.

Situs Construction signed the contract for Chatham Views on May 3.

They are now testing the ground for the initial foundations for this process to go ahead in August this year.

Utility companies will start taking on works to supply water and electricity to the site as from next week.

Gibraltar Joinery and Building Services (GJBS) signed their contract for Bob Peliza Mews last May 10.

After the power station building is fully demolished on June 17, the publicly-owned construction company will take control of the site.

Piling for the foundations will start in August after the primary geotechnical investigations.

