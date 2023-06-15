TWO-time Oscar winner, Jennifer Lawrence, graced the red carpet at the Madrid premiere of her new summer comedy ‘No Hard Feelings’ on Wednesday.

The Hollywood star has frequently displayed her humor and spontaneity in interviews and red carpets, and now, for the first time she unleashes all that potential into a lighthearted coming-of-age comedy that was previewed in Madrid yesterday, Wednesday June 14.

‘No Hard Feelings’, directed by Gene Stupnitsky, is reportedly based on a true story where Lawrence plays a woman who thinks she’s found the answer to her financial troubles after reading an advert on Craigslist written by the parents of an introverted 19 year old who are seeking a girlfriend for their son.

No Hard Feelings, a film ‘made for Lawrence’ hits cinemas on June 23.

