FOUR burglars accused of stealing perfumes from seven different shops in Mallorca have been arrested.

The alleged thieves, three women and a man, are said to have robbed different perfumeries in Manacor, Campos and Llucmajor.

“They sneaked the perfumes hidden under their clothes and shopping bags. They intended to sell the stolen goods around the island,” a Guardia Civil spokesman told the Olive Press.

During an investigation, agents spotted two of the accused inside a perfume shop in Llucmajor.

Officers also realised the two other members of the gang were waiting inside a car outside the store.

Agents frisked the four of them and searched the vehicle, finding perfumes worth €350.

“They have been arrested but we could only retrieve the stolen goods from their last robbery,” the Guardia Civil spokesman concluded.

