THE BODY of a homeless man was recovered on Wednesday from the waters of the Marina Sur area at the port of Valencia.

A worker made the grim discovery by the pier next to the fishermen’s market at around 8.30am and notified authorities.

The Guardia Civil and paramedics attended the scene but the man could not be resuscitated.

Police sources said that the 48-year-old victim had been rescued from the water on a previous occasion.

The Guardia are investigating what happened and are reviewing security camera footage in the area.

The man suffered from sleep apnea and was found fully clothed, after apparently falling and hitting his head on the pier railings before ending up in the water.

His body was removed an hour after the first report was received and transferred to Valencia’s Institute of Legal Medicine for an autopsy to be carried out.