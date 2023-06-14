THREE muggers have been arrested for falsely accusing a man of sexual assault after robbing him with violence in Cala Ratjada (Mallorca).

The accused, two men and a woman, allegedly beat up the victim to rob him.

Local Police officers saw the attack and managed to put an end to it.

Agents also called an ambulance to urgently take the victim to Manacor Hospital.

When questioned, the assailants allegedly told the cops that they were just defending the girl in their group.

They told the officers that the man had approached the woman from behind and sexually assaulted her.

However, Guardia Civil took charge of the investigation and concluded this was not true, arresting the three of them.

“They are all charged with robbery with violence and false accusation of sexual assault,” a Guardia Civil spokesman told the Olive Press.

