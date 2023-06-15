THREE construction workers have been seriously injured after the lift they were in collapsed in Calvia (Mallorca).

They are believed to have fallen from a height equivalent to a second or third floor.

One of them, a 54-year-old, has suffered severe trauma to both legs, while his 44-year-old workmate has an open fracture in his ankle.

And the youngest one, of 32 years of age, broke his right leg.

A number of ambulances as well as units of the Fire Service and Guardia Civil arrived at the scene.

The three workers were taken to nearby hospitals.

Guardia Civil has started an investigation to find out what caused the accident.

